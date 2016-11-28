Special Acadia holiday gift ideas to ring out the Centennial year

For the Acadia National Park fan on your shopping list, or for a year-end charitable donation, the Centennial offers a once-in-a-century set of Acadia holiday gift ideas.

Plus we’re announcing 2 new merchants to our blog’s affiliated marketing partnerships on this Cyber Monday, to make coming up with special Acadia holiday gift ideas even easier: REI, where you can buy gear for an Acadia lover, and ReallyColor, LLC, where you can turn photos of Acadia (or anything else) into coloring pages, tapping into the latest coloring-as-meditation craze. (NOTE: Please see sidebar about affiliated partner links in this blog)

How about official Centennial products for Acadia holiday gift ideas, such as a calendar, fleece blanket, magnet, embroidered patch or baseball cap?

These and other items are produced or sold by Acadia Centennial partners, who’ve promised to donate at least 5% of gross proceeds to support Centennial projects and other Acadia National Park efforts.

A central list of products and services is on the Acadia Centennial Partners Web site, which provides links to where you can make purchases, whether through a local business or online. Not all officially sanctioned products or services may be on that site.

As official Acadia Centennial Partners ourselves, we’re donating at least 5% of gross proceeds from the sale of autographed hiking books (including “Hiking Acadia National Park,” which this month won the National Outdoor Book Award) and Acadia Centennial Holiday Ornaments.

And as announced earlier this month, under an Acadia Centennial Trek Challenge, we’ll be donating 10% of gross proceeds from the sale of the Acadia Centennial Trek Medal made by the end of the year to benefit Acadia. And for every mile being logged by participants in the free 100-mile virtual Acadia Centennial Trek between now and the end of the year, we’ll be making an extra donation of 2 cents per mile to the cause.

Or perhaps you’d rather make a direct, potentially tax-deductible, gift to benefit Acadia in the name of family members or friends, as your way of marking the Acadia Centennial? Here are some ways to do that:

Gift membership to Friends of Acadia – By giving a gift membership, you would provide a year’s worth of membership benefits to a family member or friend, including a subscription to the Friends of Acadia Journal, six note cards depicting Acadia at night, and a window decal. A bargain with membership starting at $40.

Need more Acadia holiday gift ideas?

Books and discounted park pass among Acadia holiday gift ideas

Passport to Your National Parks® and Passport® Stamp Set – The 2016 Centennial series of stick-on stamps features Acadia as the North Atlantic Regional Stamp, making this a must-have addition for park aficionados, whether they are already avid Passport to Your National Parks® stamp collectors, or thinking about becoming one. The book and stamp sets are available for purchase at eParks®, the online store for Eastern National, a nonprofit founded by park rangers to help support national parks. We are an affiliated partner of eParks®. eParks® has a 35% off sale on the Passport(R) products through Nov. 29, along with other holiday discounts. (NOTE: Please see sidebar about affiliated partner links in this blog)

Or perhaps the Acadia National Park fans on your holiday shopping list are planning one or more trips? These holiday gift ideas may make their trips even more special:

Best Easy Day Hikes Acadia National Park – The 3 rd edition of this pocket-sized guide that we wrote for Falcon came out in April 2015, and features a couple of the newest trails in the park, the Quarry and Otter Cove Trails, as well as the classic easy hikes as Ocean Path and Ship Harbor Trail. It’s small enough to stuff inside a stocking, too. You can purchase the book through another of our affiliated partners, Amazon.com, see the sidebar graphic or image of book cover. All purchases made through Amazon.com links on this page are the same price as if you went directly to the Web site, and helps to support this blog. You can also buy an autographed copy from us, with at least 5% of gross proceeds being donated to help the park.

Treasured Lands: A Photographic Odyssey Through America’s National Parks – Noted photographer QT Luong, featured in Ken Burns’s and Dayton Duncan’s PBS series on national parks, has already sold out the copies of his new book on Amazon.com, with the 2nd printing expected in January 2017. But you can buy autographed copies directly from the author, and elsewhere. This substantial book includes a chapter on Acadia National Park, featuring not only some of his spectacular photos of the park, but also some tips on visiting, and notes about how and where he took the photos included in the book. It includes a foreword by Duncan. This 456-page book was published Oct. 1. (NOTE: See sidebar about Amazon.com links in this blog)

Whoever you’re shopping for, or whatever your favorite charity, may some of these Acadia holiday gift ideas help make this season of giving a special one.

We’ll be featuring more highlights of special Acadia holiday gift ideas throughout this holiday season, so stay tuned!

