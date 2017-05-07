For Mother’s Day: Gifts of Acadia National Park and the great outdoors

If you’re a woman who loves being active in the great outdoors, you probably have your mother to thank, according to a new national study of women and the outdoors, with a timely message for Mother’s Day.

Women who were “highly encouraged” by their mothers to play outside as young girls are more likely to remain active today, compared with those who were less encouraged, 86% vs. 78%. And they are more likely to consider being outdoors a “very high priority,” 26% vs. 11%., according to the nationally representative study of more than 2,000 women ages 18-35, commissioned by outdoor retailer REI.

Yet at the same time, the study found 6 in 10 women say men’s interest in outdoor activities is taken more seriously than women’s, and 63% couldn’t name an outdoor female role model, even as 85% of them say the outdoors is good for overall health, happiness and well-being, and 70% find being outdoors is liberating.

In honor of mothers and other women – whether grandmothers, daughters, spouses, aunts, sisters, cousins or friends – who’ve helped inspire a love for the great outdoors, here are some Mother’s Day gifts of Acadia and the outdoors, to thank them, and invite them to play outside with you.

Mother’s Day gifts of Acadia and other park passes

Senior Pass – If any women in your lives are 62 or older before Oct. 1, go with them to the nearest participating federal lands site that sells the lifetime Senior Pass for $10, before it’s slated to go up to $80. You can also buy the pass online for a processing fee, by uploading a copy of necessary proof of age and ID, but there’s a delay in delivery with the rush of people trying to buy before the price increase. The pass is good not only for Acadia and other National Parks, but also for all federal recreation lands, like national monuments, historic sites, wildlife refuges and national forests. The bearer of the Senior Pass can bring in a carload of passengers for free, or up to 3 other adults (children under 16 are free) at sites that charge per-person admission.

Online weekly and annual Acadia pass – If the women in your lives are younger than 62, you can buy an annual or weekly pass to Acadia (or other National Parks) online as a gift instead.

– If the women in your lives are younger than 62, you can buy an annual or weekly pass to Acadia (or other National Parks) online as a gift instead. Every Kid in a Park Pass – If there’s a woman in your life who’s a mother of a fourth grader, you can help that fourth grader get a free Every Kid in a Park Pass online as a gift to Mom. Then the whole family can get in free to Acadia and all other federal recreational lands and waters this summer. Started under President Obama, this initiative aims to get kids (and their Moms) outdoors.

Mother’s Day gifts of Acadia and outdoors can also mean books, gear

Books about Acadia and other National Parks

Mother’s Day gifts of Acadia Centennial, other mementoes

Acadia Centennial gifts – Although the park’s Centennial was celebrated in 2016, it’s officially still Acadia’s 100 th year until July 7 of this year. Some of the licensed Centennial gifts offered by Acadia Centennial Partners, including us, are still available. You can find out more at the Centennial Web site listing of products. And you can shop our Centennial products here, with at least 5% of gross proceeds still going to benefit the Friends of Acadia.

Acadia and other National Park-themed gifts from eParks(R) – Free shipping for Mother's Day on orders of $35 or more through May 8. eParks(R), another affiliated partner of ours, is the online store for Eastern National, the non-profit founded by rangers to help raise funds for National Parks, and offers everything from the official Passport(R) to Your National Parks products to Acadia souvenirs. (NOTE: Please see sidebar of this page for 15%-off coupon code and information about eParks links in this blog)

Acadia vacation photos turned into coloring pages or books – One of our favorite hikes in Acadia with Mom: The low-tide walk to Bar Island. We turned a photo of us hiking across the gravel bar into a fun family coloring page, through another affiliated partner of ours, ReallyColor LLC, and hope to do a full-fledged book of Acadia photos turned into coloring pages soon. (NOTE: Please see sidebar about ReallyColor links in this blog)

– Free shipping for Mother’s Day on orders of $35 or more through May 8. eParks(R), another affiliated partner of ours, is the online store for Eastern National, the non-profit founded by rangers to help raise funds for National Parks, and offers everything from the official Passport(R) to Your National Parks products to Acadia souvenirs. (NOTE: Please see sidebar of this page for 15%-off coupon code and information about eParks links in this blog) Acadia vacation photos turned into coloring pages or books – One of our favorite hikes in Acadia with Mom: The low-tide walk to Bar Island. We turned a photo of us hiking across the gravel bar into a fun family coloring page, through another affiliated partner of ours, ReallyColor LLC, and hope to do a full-fledged book of Acadia photos turned into coloring pages soon. (NOTE: Please see sidebar about ReallyColor links in this blog)

Outdoor gear, trips for Mother’s Day

Gifts from REI – As a result of the new national study’s more sober findings about women and the outdoors, REI has launched a public effort called “Force of Nature,” to push for gender equity in the outdoors. The retailer is offering or supporting more than 1,000 events nationwide for women interested in the outdoors; making $1 million in grants to groups focusing on women and girls in the outdoors; featuring outdoor gear designed and made by women, for women; and working with Outside Magazine on the first-ever issue to focus only on women in the outdoors. Among the REI gift ideas for Mom and other women in your life: 3-day “Outessa” retreats designed for women, such as a late September fall foliage trip to Waterville Valley, NH; gift card; or women-designed outdoor gear. REI is another affiliated marketing partner of ours. (NOTE: Please see sidebar of this page about REI links in this blog, and for link to discounts)

Chimani mobile app and perks in Acadia and other National Parks – The free trip-planning app for Acadia and the 58 other National Parks now offers a $29 annual Chimani Perks membership, that provides up to $200 in discounts per park. For example, if you're visiting Acadia, the new Perks program offers discounts at more than 20 area businesses, from bed and breakfasts to campgrounds, restaurants to outdoor activities. The app features GPS-enabled maps and information about hiking, camping, ranger events, museums, birding, boat launches, tides and a host of other categories. The membership and discounts could be a great Mother's Day gift.

Whatever you do for Mother’s Day gifts of Acadia, perhaps the greatest gift of all: Spend time with your Mom outdoors, whether it’s a stroll around the neighborhood, a tour of a local garden, or a trip to Acadia.

And whether or not you’re a Mom yourself, reach out to the girls and young women in your lives, and invite them on a hike along Acadia’s trails, or a bike ride on the carriage roads.

Being active in the great outdoors is good for self-confidence, health and well-being, and the girls and young women in your lives will surely thank you one day.